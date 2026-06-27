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Tether briefly overtakes Ethereum in market cap during June 26 sell-off

Tether Briefly Overtakes Ethereum in Market Cap as ETH Drops

On June 26, Tether (USDT) briefly surpassed Ethereum (ETH) in market capitalization during a sharp crypto market sell-off. ETH fell into the $1,500–$1,600 range while USDT’s supply stayed steady.

The flip was short-lived. Tether’s market cap reached $186.06B, Ethereum’s slipped to $185.66B before rebounding. But the move underscored how quickly rankings can shift in risk-off sessions.

Stablecoin dominance tends to rise when traders cut exposure without leaving crypto markets. A growing USDT base signals substantial liquidity sitting idle on exchanges and on-chain.

Ethereum’s valuation is price-sensitive, moving sharply in volatile sessions. USDT’s supply-driven market cap is steadier, letting it hold ground during sell-offs. This time, ETH’s drop aligned just enough for Tether to take second place behind Bitcoin (BTC).

Whether ETH regains a clear lead depends on a market rebound. Prolonged weakness could keep stablecoins in focus and highlight shifts in crypto capital allocation.

Source: The Currency Analytics