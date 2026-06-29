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Tom Lee links crypto weakness to quarter-end moves as Bitmine buys ETH

**Tom Lee Links Crypto Weakness to Quarter-End Flows**

Tom Lee says recent crypto selling may be driven by quarter-end “window dressing,” not fresh fundamentals. Funds could be trimming underperformers or reducing exposure before H2 reporting.

This pattern can cause mechanical selling. Managers clean books. Traders de-risk ahead of statements. It doesn’t ensure a rebound, but shifts focus from macro or regulatory triggers to calendar flows.

**Bitmine Adds $43M in ETH**

Bitmine bought another $43M in Ethereum — its smallest buy since May. The strategy of building an ETH treasury remains, but with smaller steps in a volatile market.

Corporate ETH accumulation is still far behind Bitcoin, but Bitmine’s activity shows some long-term interest beyond short-term trading.

**Key Watchpoints for Traders**

- If selling fades after quarter-end, Lee’s thesis gains weight.

- If weakness continues, broader risk-off sentiment may be in play.

- Smaller corporate buys hint at caution despite ongoing accumulation.

Full source: Coindesk