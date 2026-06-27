Бычья

TRON hits 3.93M active addresses, surpassing Solana and Ethereum

**TRON Hits Record 3.93M Daily Active Addresses, Leads Stablecoin-Driven Growth**

TRON reached **3.93 million daily active addresses**, setting a new all-time high. The figure surpassed address activity on BNB Chain, Solana, and Ethereum during the same period.

The surge is fueled by TRON’s stablecoin-heavy transaction economy, not by TVL or developer count. On-chain data from Tronscan confirms the record.

Traders see this milestone as a potential adoption signal. Unlike speculative hype, network usage trends may shape how investors value TRX and stablecoin flows in coming weeks.

Markets remain in search of direction. Bitcoin anchors sentiment, but altcoin narratives increasingly hinge on fundamentals like liquidity, usage, and compliance.

Next steps: watch for official confirmations, exchange inflows, governance updates, and wallet metrics to see if this momentum persists or fades.