Trump convened White House crypto meeting to resolve CLARITY Act ethics impasse

Bearish

Trump gathered key crypto stakeholders at the White House to break the ethics deadlock stalling the Digital Asset Market CLARITY Act before the August recess. The bill can’t get a Senate vote without a deal on conflict-of-interest rules. Source.

The meeting focused on one issue. Enforceable ethics rules for the president, vice president, and Congress. Democrats say this is the price for their votes. Republicans need at least seven Democrats to reach 60 for cloture. Details.

Trump’s latest filings showed over $1 billion in crypto-linked revenue. About $594 million from World Liberty Financial and $635 million from a meme coin sale. Democrats Warren, Blumenthal, Peters, Durbin, and Wyden flagged a conflict risk. Filings and reaction.

The Senate Banking Committee in May failed to add a ban on senior officials’ crypto business ties. Republicans blocked it on procedure. Committee backdrop.

“Clear rules, not picking winners between Bitcoin, Ethereum, or XRP,” was how one industry voice framed the stakes. Tweet.

Clock is tight. The Senate returned July 13 with roughly three working weeks before recess around August 10. Calendar context.

Sen. Lummis said she expects a floor vote next week and that the bill will be introduced in days. The measure is No. 423 on the Senate Legislative Calendar. It still must reconcile with Agriculture text, merge with the House version, and clear 60 votes amid NDAA and confirmations. Path and timing.

The House Financial Services Committee held a July 17 field hearing on how the bill “unlocks innovation.” That begins pre-reconciliation work. Hearing note.

Odds fell with the calendar. Polymarket put the bill’s passage in 2026 at 31% Thursday, down from 82% in mid-February.

What to watch now:

- Whether the White House accepts enforceable ethics language. Meeting aim

- If seven Democratic votes materialize for cloture. Vote math

- Senate floor timing before the August recess window closes. Schedule