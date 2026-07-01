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Trump reports $1.4 billion 2025 crypto income in federal ethics filing

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OGE filing shows at least $1.4B in crypto-linked income for Trump in 2025. The disclosure was filed on Jun 30, 2026 via the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.

The report lists income ranges and holdings tied to multiple Trump-linked entities. It is a filing-based disclosure, not political commentary.

Headline number

- At least $1.4B in crypto-related income for calendar 2025 per the federal disclosure document.

Where it comes from

- World Liberty Financial generated $525–594M through tokens and equity stakes, per the filing.

- CIC Digital brought in $635–636M in royalty income through Celebration Coins and licensing/NFT activity, per the filing.

- Stablecoin Holdco equity sale proceeds were nearly $196M, per the filing.

Holdings snapshot

- Digital assets held total at least $60M, per the filing.

- A cold wallet holds over $50M in Bitcoin.

- An Ethereum position is valued between $5M and $25M.

Why this matters

- The disclosure places crypto-linked income and assets as major line items in a sitting U.S. president’s federal report, per the OGE filing.

Read it as a filing

- Figures are ranges and categories typical of federal disclosures, not real-time cash balances or a simple wallet statement, per the OGE document.

Source

- U.S. Office of Government Ethics