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Trump cancels housing bill signing, delaying Clarity Act Senate vote

**Trump Cancels Housing Bill With CBDC Ban, Stalls Clarity Act's Senate Path**

President Donald Trump canceled a June 24 signing ceremony for a bipartisan housing affordability bill that includes a four-year CBDC prohibition until Dec. 31, 2030. He tied the action to passing the SAVE America Act, calling it a “National Emergency.”

The housing bill cleared the Senate 85–5 — enough to override a veto — but would require Republicans to publicly break with Trump. The move blocks a key crypto priority: the Senate has only about five weeks before recess to vote on the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act.

The Clarity Act, passed by the House 294–134 in July 2025, defines SEC vs. CFTC jurisdiction and classifies Bitcoin and Ethereum as digital commodities. It also carries CBDC-ban language. In the Senate, it has stalled over ethics rules targeting officials with crypto exposure linked to Trump interests, plus revised tax and broker-reporting terms.

TD Cowen’s Jaret Seiberg wrote June 24 that the SAVE America Act has no viable Senate path — GOP leaders have rejected removing the filibuster, and the bill lacks 50 votes even without it.

Trump previously issued a 2025 executive order banning CBDC development, citing risks to financial stability, privacy, and sovereignty. Industry groups oppose retail CBDCs over surveillance concerns.

The likely workaround discussed by House Speaker Mike Johnson: attach Clarity Act language to a budget or appropriations bill before recess. Whether ethics and tax disputes can be resolved in that compressed timeline remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, market reaction: both BTC and ETH dropped on the news, as the legislative window for crypto market structure reform narrows.