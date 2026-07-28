Trump asserts strong Iran stance, defends tariffs in Fox interview

Neutral

Trump doubles down on Iran stance, tariffs, and USMCA in Fox interview

Trump said the U.S. holds strong leverage over Iran and pushed for a formal deal on no nukes. He framed now as the best time to negotiate.

He claimed Iran has “in effect” agreed not to pursue nuclear weapons and said he wants that in writing. If talks fail, he said he will “go back and finish it.”

He said he prefers to avoid strikes on bridges or power plants. He noted Netanyahu wants to stay engaged on Iran. He called the Pickaxe Mountain facility “not a big problem” but said it would be removed absent a deal.

He asserted the U.S., not Iran, controls the Strait of Hormuz.

On trade, he said new tariffs won’t hurt the U.S. economy. He credited tariffs with saving GM and said Toyota is building U.S. plants to avoid tariffs.

No crypto-specific policies were mentioned. Potential market read-through: oil supply risk tied to Hormuz comments; tariff rhetoric signals continued trade protectionism.