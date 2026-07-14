Trump urges Congress to pass crypto Clarity bill before August recess

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Trump urges Congress to pass the “Clarity” bill before the August recess.

He posted on Truth Social: “Move fast, or China leads AI and crypto.” The industry points to an ethics clause preventing conflicts tied to Trump family crypto ventures. The question is timing before the August break.

What to watch

- Focus on the ethics provision and conflict-of-interest safeguards.

- Congressional calendar through August recess.

- Any language impacting AI and crypto oversight.