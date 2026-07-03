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US Drives 96% of Global Bitcoin ATM Decline in Early 2026

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US Drives 96% of Global Bitcoin ATM Drop in H1 2026

The number of active Bitcoin ATMs worldwide fell in the first half of 2026. The United States was responsible for 96% of that decline.

Data from Coin ATM Radar confirms a sharp reduction in operational terminals. The contraction is tied to tighter regulations, higher compliance costs, and anti-fraud initiatives aimed at curbing crypto scams.

While the drop looks large, it reflects changes in physical infrastructure — not network usage or trading activity. Bitcoin transaction volume and liquidity remain influenced by broader market dynamics.

Analysts note this does not signal reduced adoption but a reshaping of retail access points. Regulators have raised oversight standards, forcing operators to upgrade systems or shut down unprofitable machines.

The data, backed by Coin ATM Radar reports, suggests a structural adjustment rather than a market-driven exodus.

Future updates from compliance dashboards or regulatory filings will indicate whether the trend continues or stabilizes later in 2026.