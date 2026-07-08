Farside reports $143 million net inflows to US spot Bitcoin ETFs
US spot Bitcoin ETFs logged $143 million in net inflows. Farside’s data shows buyers stepped in despite recent sell pressure.
US spot funds added cash on July 8 per Farside. This is a clean read on allocator demand for Bitcoin that did not exist in past cycles.
Flows are not a guaranteed price signal. They still help balance supply headlines with observed demand.
What to watch next
- Follow-through in daily ETF flows
- Whether inflows persist across sessions
- Any shift in allocator behavior in on-chain and fund data
Key points
- Net inflows: $143 million into US spot ETFs per Farside
- Signal: Institutional demand remains present amid volatility
- Read: ETF flows are one of the clearest daily checks on sentiment
This update is a source-backed snapshot. If flows continue, it becomes a trend; if not, it marks where attention sat on July 8.