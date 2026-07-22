US Bitcoin ETFs log $900M inflows over six straight days

Bullish

US spot Bitcoin ETFs log $206M inflows, extend six-day $900M streak

US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw $206M net inflows on July 21, capping six straight days and over $900M in total, the longest positive run since May. Price briefly reclaimed $66,000, while sentiment flipped to neutral.

- Data source confirms the six-day run and daily prints CoinGlass ETF dashboard.

- The streak follows a late-June $2.7B outflow stretch. Inflows restarted July 2 with $221.7M, led by Fidelity FBTC and ARK ARKB, while BlackRock IBIT posted a one-off ~$40M outflow before reversing CoinGlass ETF dashboard.

- Momentum built July 6 with $265.7M, IBIT contributing about $209M. Flows resumed July 14–17 with $181M and $108M sessions, then $226.8M on July 20. Two straight positive weeks, roughly $273M in the latest two-week tally CoinGlass ETF dashboard.

Leadership rotated across issuers. IBIT, FBTC, and ARKB led most sessions. Demand looks distributed across mandates, not concentrated in one product CoinGlass ETF dashboard.

Regulatory backdrop improved. The White House cut a deal on an ethics package that had stalled the CLARITY Act, raising odds of Senate movement before August and reducing US framework uncertainty. Russia’s State Duma passed a crypto law classifying digital assets as property, setting trading and custody rules under the Bank of Russia, allowing cross‑border settlement, and banning domestic payments; takes effect September 1, 2026, with a 300,000‑ruble yearly cap for non‑qualified retail and risk tests for qualified investors. Sources cited in the article.

Whales accumulated supply. Wallets holding 1,000–10,000 BTC added 66,700 BTC over 60 days after the sub‑$55,000 dip, the fastest pace since February, per CryptoQuant commentary on X. Value near $4.415B at recent prices. Sources cited in the article.

Key investor lens

- ETF flows turned from a $2.7B June drain to a six‑day +$900M run. Institutional bids returned CoinGlass ETF dashboard.

- Sentiment neutral, price briefly reclaimed $66,000 for BTC.

- Regulatory signals eased tail risk: US CLARITY path clearing, Russia finalizing a market framework.

- On‑chain adds support: large holders bought the dip, reducing free float pressure.

Risks and timing

- Durability of the inflow cadence remains unproven. June’s overhang cleared, but trend needs continuation to shift medium‑term supply‑demand. Sources cited in the article.