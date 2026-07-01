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US spot Bitcoin ETFs post record $4.5b June outflows, IBIT leads

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US spot Bitcoin ETFs log $4.5B June outflows, worst month since launch

US spot Bitcoin ETFs bled about $4.5B in June. That is the weakest month since January 2024 launch according to Farside Investors.

BlackRock’s IBIT led redemptions. About $3.55B left the trust, or ~79% of June outflows per Farside.

ETF AUM dropped. The group fell from roughly $83B to $71B in June as BTC slid over 20% and flows turned negative per Farside.

Year-to-date flows stay positive. But June showed the institutional bid stepped back per Farside.

Key numbers

- ~$4.5B June net outflows source

- ~$3.55B came from IBIT source

- AUM fell ~$12B to ~$71B source

Why it matters now. ETFs can absorb supply on inflows and add pressure on redemptions. Upcoming daily and weekly flow prints will signal if outflows persist or reverse source.