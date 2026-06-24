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Institutions pull $134M from US Bitcoin, Ether spot ETFs

US spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs recorded about $134 million in combined outflows on June 22. Flows turned negative after the holiday break, signaling de-risking by larger holders (Farside Investors).

Bitcoin ETF flows were in the red. Ethereum products also showed a weak session, per the same flow tables (Farside Investors).

The timing matters. The session followed the Juneteenth market break when institutions often rebalance. Early data points to reduced exposure rather than dip-buying (Farside Investors).

Price action remains under pressure. Liquidations and elevated volatility add to the defensive tone. Negative ETF prints reinforce that tone.

What to watch next: a quick flow rebound alongside Bitcoin stabilization would frame June 22 as tactical de-risking. Continued outflows would mark a broader institutional pause (Farside Investors).