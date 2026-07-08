Bullish

Farside says US spot Bitcoin ETFs attract $143 million net inflows

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US spot Bitcoin ETFs add $143M net inflows

A fresh net inflow hit US spot funds. Farside shows $143 million moving in.

Institutional demand is still present for Bitcoin even as government-wallet and Mt. Gox headlines add sell pressure. The read is demand balancing supply narratives, not a guaranteed price trigger.

US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw $143M net inflows per Farside.

Flows signal allocators buying despite recent volatility.

ETF flow data remains a clean daily read on demand.

Why it matters now: regulated inflows are a clearer signal than social sentiment. Money entering spot funds shows real allocation.

This is a snapshot, not a full trend. Follow-through across the next sessions will decide if this expands or stalls.

Watch the source dashboard on Farside for continued direction. The story marks where attention sat on July 8.

Risks remain. Liquidity and execution risk stay in play, and traders can fade initial reactions.

Source: Farside