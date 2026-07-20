US spot Bitcoin ETFs post second week of net inflows
US spot Bitcoin ETFs post second week of inflows. Recovery still fragile.
US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw net inflows for a second week. Farside reports $75.7 million for July 13–17.
Friday led the move. Net inflows hit $132.3 million. BlackRock’s IBIT added $136.5 million. Fidelity’s FBTC saw $4.2 million out.
It’s a positive turn, not a breakout. The two-week streak signals returning buyers, but size remains small versus earlier outflows. The trend needs follow‑through.
- Two straight weeks of net inflows into US spot Bitcoin ETFs Farside Investors
- $75.7 million weekly; $132.3 million on Friday Farside Investors
- IBIT led with $136.5 million; FBTC −$4.2 million Farside Investors
ETF flows still drive sentiment. Strong flows simplify the demand story. Negative flows raise cooling-risk questions. That’s why the streak matters Farside Investors.
Friday’s split shows concentration. IBIT offsets weakness elsewhere. Demand remains uneven across issuers Farside Investors.
The recovery is fragile. $75.7 million won’t erase prior outflows. Macro, dollar, rates, liquidity, derivatives, and risk appetite still pull on price. One or two good weeks don’t make a cycle turn Farside Investors.
What to watch next:
- Whether Friday was a one‑off or start of stronger allocations
- If inflows broaden beyond IBIT
- Continuity of daily positives in coming sessions
Farside Investors
Bitcoin’s setup improves with regulated demand returning. But it needs sustained inflows to convert relief into a trend.