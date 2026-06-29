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US spot Bitcoin ETFs record $4.06B June outflows as institutions trim holdings

US Spot Bitcoin ETFs See $4.06B Monthly Outflows in June

US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $4.06 billion in outflows in June — the largest monthly withdrawal since launch.

Institutional investors cut BTC exposure during a weak market phase, marking a sharp reversal from the inflow streak seen earlier this year. Spot ETFs had been a key bullish driver, enabling traditional funds to enter Bitcoin through a regulated channel. Now, that same channel is showing selling pressure.

ETF flows are a rare, transparent gauge of traditional investor behavior. June’s heavy redemptions indicate some institutions chose to exit rather than ride out volatility. Possible triggers include:

Portfolio rebalancing at quarter-end

Macro risk reduction

Performance constraints

Waiting for better re-entry points

The coming weeks will test whether this was a one-month reset or the start of a prolonged pullback. A slowdown in redemptions could stabilize sentiment. Continued outflows would point to deeper institutional retrenchment, forcing BTC to find alternative demand drivers as stablecoin liquidity remains soft.

For now, ETF demand — once Bitcoin’s strongest support — is weakening, and the market is lacking fresh institutional conviction.