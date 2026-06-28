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US spot Bitcoin ETFs record $1.79 billion weekly net outflows

US Spot Bitcoin ETFs Post $1.79B Weekly Outflows

U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs saw roughly $1.79 billion in net outflows for the week ending June 26.

This marks the second-largest weekly redemption period on record, according to Farside data. Liquidity is thinner, and Bitcoin’s direction is fragile. Traders are watching ETF flows, wallet activity, and derivatives positioning closely.

Flows are a key institutional-demand signal, though data is lagging and can differ slightly from daily trackers. Outflows don’t guarantee a price drop and shouldn’t be read as permanent institutional retreat.

The current market remains sensitive:

BTC near important support zones

Altcoins reacting to broader risk sentiment

Institutional and on-chain moves shaping market narrative

Verification steps before further conclusions: review Farside ETF tracker and CoinGlass ETF flows dashboard for final totals. Tracker timing and coverage can shift reported numbers slightly.