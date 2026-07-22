USD1 tops $5.3B supply and applies for US bank charter

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USD1 tops $5.3B supply, lands UFC payout deal, and files for OCC bank charter

WLFI and USD1 close H1 2026 with strong growth. USD1 supply, usage, and chain coverage expanded.

- USD1 supply surpassed $5.3B. Used across 8+ chains.

- On Solana, USD1 grew from $115M to $1B in six months.

UFC paid Freedom 250 fighter bonuses in USD1. The event aired on national TV. First known case of a stablecoin as an official payment method in a major sports event.

WLFI Markets launched with Dolomite. Two weeks post-launch, supply hit $310M. Total market size now about $734M, with $262M active loans. USD1 is positioned as core collateral in the WLFI ecosystem.

WLFI applied to the US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for a national trust bank charter. If approved, USD1 could hold and issue dollars directly without intermediary banks.

Solana expansion continued. USD1’s Solana market cap crossed $1B. Native issuance extended to multiple new chains, including Tempo.

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