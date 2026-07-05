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Bullish

Virtuals Moves $700M Liquidity to Chainlink CCIP After KelpDAO Exploit

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Chainlink Gains Institutional Traction as $3B Liquidity Shifts to CCIP

Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) is emerging as the preferred infrastructure for DeFi teams abandoning bridge-based solutions. Over $3 billion in assets is being migrated, marking one of the largest structural shifts in cross-chain architecture this year.

LINK trades near $7.60, down roughly 3.5% on the day, as the migration wave reshapes protocol-level liquidity flows.

Virtuals Protocol confirmed it will move over $700 million in on-chain liquidity from LayerZero to CCIP. The move follows the KelpDAO exploit, which drained about $300 million in rsETH and triggered widespread reassessments of bridge security.

KelpDAO called the incident a “systemic LayerZero failure.” Solv Protocol is also transferring roughly $700 million in its Bitcoin-related assets (SolvBTC and xSolvBTC) to Chainlink’s system. Together these moves represent a multi‑billion‑dollar rotation in DeFi infrastructure toward oracle‑secured interoperability.

Technical traders see $7 as near‑term support for LINK, with $10 as primary resistance. Some analysts frame $11 as the level confirming any breakout.

CCIP activity continues to rise. Daily active addresses reached 80,428 on May 6 — the highest ever — signaling sustained network adoption and potential institutional interest.

Analysts outline three short‑term scenarios:

Bull case: Holding above $7.50 and breaking $8.80 could trigger a move toward $10–12.

Holding above $7.50 and breaking $8.80 could trigger a move toward $10–12. Base case: Consolidation within $7–8 as investors digest new migrations.

Consolidation within $7–8 as investors digest new migrations. Bear case: Falling below $7 would point to a retest near $6.60.

The shift from bridges to CCIP aligns with investor demand for audited, oracle‑verified messaging between chains. The KelpDAO response — including freezes and recovery efforts — reinforces security as the central investment narrative.

Chainlink’s setup suggests accumulation beneath key resistance, with market momentum favoring an eventual breakout if migration trends continue.