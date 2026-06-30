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Whales rotate funds from altcoins to Bitcoin and Ethereum after leverage flush

Whales rotate into BTC and ETH as altcoin leverage flush hits

Large wallets moved from high‑risk alts into BTC and ETH during the latest altcoin leverage washout. This looks like intra‑crypto rotation, not fresh fiat inflows.

Tokenpost reported the shift, cross‑checked against Glassnode exchange flows and IntoTheBlock address stats. See Tokenpost and the exchange‑flow primer for context on how these signals are read here.

Inside crypto, this is a risk‑off stance. Capital prefers the deepest collateral while smaller alts digest leverage and volatility.

It also spills over. Bitcoin treasury names can sway alt sentiment. ETF flow prints can steer positioning. Token network metrics can reshape views on support, demand, and supply. In thin liquidity, second‑order effects matter.

Keep the caveat front and center. This is portfolio rotation, not net new fiat. It’s a signal, not a guarantee source.

Examples still apply. An outflow doesn’t prove long‑term holders lost conviction. A governance warning doesn’t mean a network is broken. A token unlock doesn’t mean every coin is dumped. A derivatives shift doesn’t force price in a straight line.

What to watch next:

Do follow‑up flows, on‑chain metrics, open interest, governance dashboards, or official filings confirm the same pattern

Whether capital is leaving crypto, rotating to safer crypto assets, or sitting in stablecoins waiting for entry

Sources: Tokenpost, Glassnode exchange flows and IntoTheBlock address statistics as referenced via exchange‑flow methodology.