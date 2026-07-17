White House reviews SEC crypto rule to define DeFi safe harbors

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White House reviews SEC crypto rule; DeFi safe harbors enter draft

The White House starts review of the SEC’s proposed Regulation Crypto framework. The draft signals formal steps to define safe harbors for decentralized projects, per the SEC press release.

TL;DR

SEC’s framework puts DeFi safe harbors on the table.

White House review signals the move into formal rulemaking.

Coverage sticks to confirmed SEC details and avoids market calls.

Safe harbors move toward the rulebook

SEC process is slow. It still reshapes market behavior.

Disclosure, custody, prospectus delivery, and safe-harbor language affect product design. Firms adjust to the text, not the headlines.

Compare this draft to prior commissioner safe-harbor templates. That context shows what changes and what stays.

Who it affects, and what’s next

DeFi builders watch definitions and compliance paths. Exchanges and custodians track disclosure and delivery rules.

Expect technical rules, a comment period, and revisions. The details take time to interpret and implement.

Some points remain unresolved. Final safe-harbor criteria, decentralization tests, and timelines will decide adoption speed.

Trading lens vs. market structure

Traders may react through price, positioning, or liquidity. Longer-term readers focus on whether market plumbing improves.

Those timelines rarely line up. A headline moves sentiment. Durable change needs rule text and usage data.

Keep proportion

This adds a fresh data point. It still sits inside broader conditions and execution risk.

Watch follow-up volume, official confirmations, product usage, and regulatory milestones. Those will strengthen or weaken the case.

Source: SEC Regulation Crypto framework.