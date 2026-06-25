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World Network Agentkit Links Verified Humans To Autonomous AI Agents

**World Network links AI agents to verified human owners**

World Network has expanded access to its Agentkit framework, allowing autonomous AI agents to be tied to verified World ID users.

The aim is to add an identity layer for agentic commerce — ensuring AI agents making purchases, triggering payments or interacting with digital services are acting on behalf of real, verified humans.

The system binds agent activity to a cryptographic proof-of-humanity, addressing risks where bots mimic humans in transactions. This is critical for DeFi and crypto payments, where permissionless systems can be exploited by automated accounts.

If adoption grows, Agentkit could help distinguish legitimate delegated actions from industrial-scale bot behavior, improving trust in AI-driven transactions.

The launch comes as AI agents move from concept to product, with payment networks preparing for software capable of transacting autonomously. Identity and authorization are expected to become as important as transaction speed in this evolving market.

The development adds to ongoing themes shaping the crypto landscape — regulation, institutional integration, liquidity stress — impacting how traders view assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Source: World Network