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XRP holds $1 as network addresses grow fastest since March 2026

XRP held the $1.00 mark as confirmed addresses rose at the fastest average pace since March 2026. Long leverage was flushed during the move, per on-chain and derivatives data.

XRP holds $1 as wallet growth hits 3‑month high after leverage clear-out

Address growth accelerated, based on XRPScan address charts, while a leverage shakeout removed long open interest, according to the CoinGlass liquidation database. CoinDesk framed it as a market-structure shift, not a simple price print.

The $1.00 level is visible and psychological. The stronger signal is participation held as speculative positioning reset.

Fastest average address growth since March 2026, per XRPScan.

Longs were flushed in the shakeout, per CoinGlass.

Context: flows, leverage, treasury moves, and rotating altcoin liquidity still drive tape, per CoinDesk.

Why it matters now:

- Participation vs. positioning. Wallet growth during de‑risking shows if demand holds while leverage resets.

- Cross-asset spillovers. Bitcoin treasury headlines can sway altcoin risk. ETF flow data shapes institutions. Token network metrics inform views on support, demand, and supply.

- Thin liquidity amplifies second-order effects.

The caveat:

- $1.00 support is psychological and volatile. This is a signal, not a guarantee of a rally.

What to watch next:

- Do follow-up flows, on-chain metrics, open interest, governance dashboards, or official filings confirm the pattern.

- Whether capital is leaving crypto, rotating to “safer” crypto, or sitting in stablecoins waiting for entry.

Sources: CoinDesk, XRPScan, CoinGlass.