XRP holds $1 as network addresses grow fastest since March 2026
XRP held the $1.00 mark as confirmed addresses rose at the fastest average pace since March 2026. Long leverage was flushed during the move, per on-chain and derivatives data.
XRP holds $1 as wallet growth hits 3‑month high after leverage clear-out
Address growth accelerated, based on XRPScan address charts, while a leverage shakeout removed long open interest, according to the CoinGlass liquidation database. CoinDesk framed it as a market-structure shift, not a simple price print.
The $1.00 level is visible and psychological. The stronger signal is participation held as speculative positioning reset.
- Fastest average address growth since March 2026, per XRPScan.
- Longs were flushed in the shakeout, per CoinGlass.
- Context: flows, leverage, treasury moves, and rotating altcoin liquidity still drive tape, per CoinDesk.
Why it matters now:
- Participation vs. positioning. Wallet growth during de‑risking shows if demand holds while leverage resets.
- Cross-asset spillovers. Bitcoin treasury headlines can sway altcoin risk. ETF flow data shapes institutions. Token network metrics inform views on support, demand, and supply.
- Thin liquidity amplifies second-order effects.
The caveat:
- $1.00 support is psychological and volatile. This is a signal, not a guarantee of a rally.
What to watch next:
- Do follow-up flows, on-chain metrics, open interest, governance dashboards, or official filings confirm the pattern.
- Whether capital is leaving crypto, rotating to “safer” crypto, or sitting in stablecoins waiting for entry.