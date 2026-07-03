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XRP price tests $1.07 resistance after multiple June rejections

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**XRP Faces $1.07 Resistance After Multiple June Rejections**

The XRP price is again testing the key $1.07 resistance level, a barrier that blocked several breakout attempts during June 2026.

Charts from TradingView show XRP rebounding toward this zone, but trading volume remains average. That leaves the potential breakout tied to broader market momentum rather than token-specific catalysts.

The $1.07 mark has held firm since early summer, despite temporary bullish pushes. Each rejection kept XRP locked in a horizontal range while other large-cap assets rotated on macro sentiment.

Analysts caution that the move should be seen as another test, not a confirmed breakout. Execution and liquidity risks persist, and regulatory factors could add pressure.

Traders are watching whether data from upcoming filings, dashboards, or protocol metrics confirm fresh institutional or network-driven momentum. If that happens, XRP’s range could widen beyond this resistance.

For now, this level stands as a live technical checkpoint rather than a confirmed shift in market structure.