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XRPL UNL validators reach 89% on v3.2.0 as amendment stays below 80%

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XRPL v3.2.0 clears 89% of UNL validators. Node upgrades lag at 43%. XRP slips to $1.09.

XRPL’s new server, xrpld v3.2.0, is live across most validators. Only 43% of nodes have upgraded, per XRPScan.

Price turned lower. XRP fell 3.5% in 24h to $1.09. $1.10 flipped to resistance, per TradingView.

Adoption snapshot

- 357 of 828 nodes run v3.2.0, 43% share, with 426 nodes (51%) still on v3.1.3, per XRPScan. A community update noted the rollout and migration guide on June 25, 2026 here.

- 31 of 35 UNL validators (89%) run v3.2.0, above the 80% threshold used to treat a version as adopted, per the same XRPScan dataset. A July 8 summary is here.

Amendment status

- The fixCleanup3_2_0 amendment holds 17 of 35 UNL votes, 48.57% support, below the 80% needed to activate and maintain for two weeks; see the July 8 tracker post here.

What v3.2.0 changes

- Core rename from rippled to xrpld, per XLS-0095, and protocol improvements, per the community release note tweet and migration guide link.

- Memory usage down 30–40% and stability/tooling improvements, building on v3.1.3 fixes for permissioned domains and vaults, per the same release communications here.

Price and levels

- XRP trades at $1.09 with $1.54B daily volume. $1.10 acts as resistance until a weekly close above, per TradingView.

- A hidden bearish divergence on the daily timeframe and a $1.15 reclaim focus were flagged by an analyst here.

Operational watchpoints

- UNL adoption is functionally sufficient; validator consensus leads network readiness, per XRPScan.

- Nodes that lag upgrades risk connectivity once the amendment activates; prior pressure was seen during the v3.1.3/Cleanup31_ cycle in late May 2026, noted here.

Source publication: Coinspeaker.