XRPL UNL validators reach 89% on v3.2.0 as amendment stays below 80%
XRPL v3.2.0 clears 89% of UNL validators. Node upgrades lag at 43%. XRP slips to $1.09.
XRPL’s new server, xrpld v3.2.0, is live across most validators. Only 43% of nodes have upgraded, per XRPScan.
Price turned lower. XRP fell 3.5% in 24h to $1.09. $1.10 flipped to resistance, per TradingView.
Adoption snapshot
- 357 of 828 nodes run v3.2.0, 43% share, with 426 nodes (51%) still on v3.1.3, per XRPScan. A community update noted the rollout and migration guide on June 25, 2026 here.
- 31 of 35 UNL validators (89%) run v3.2.0, above the 80% threshold used to treat a version as adopted, per the same XRPScan dataset. A July 8 summary is here.
Amendment status
- The fixCleanup3_2_0 amendment holds 17 of 35 UNL votes, 48.57% support, below the 80% needed to activate and maintain for two weeks; see the July 8 tracker post here.
What v3.2.0 changes
- Core rename from rippled to xrpld, per XLS-0095, and protocol improvements, per the community release note tweet and migration guide link.
- Memory usage down 30–40% and stability/tooling improvements, building on v3.1.3 fixes for permissioned domains and vaults, per the same release communications here.
Price and levels
- XRP trades at $1.09 with $1.54B daily volume. $1.10 acts as resistance until a weekly close above, per TradingView.
- A hidden bearish divergence on the daily timeframe and a $1.15 reclaim focus were flagged by an analyst here.
Operational watchpoints
- UNL adoption is functionally sufficient; validator consensus leads network readiness, per XRPScan.
- Nodes that lag upgrades risk connectivity once the amendment activates; prior pressure was seen during the v3.1.3/Cleanup31_ cycle in late May 2026, noted here.
Source publication: Coinspeaker.