투자자들 알파벳·테슬라 실적에 베팅하며 시장 방향 대기

Neutral

Oil at $90, inventories at 45-year low. Yet markets bet on one Big Tech night.

New York majors closed flat despite Brent back above $90 and 17 U.S. casualties reported. Positioning already shifted to Wednesday night’s Alphabet and Tesla earnings.

Oil, geopolitics, inventories

Brent hit $90.79. U.S. crude inventories cover 43 days, a 45-year low. One shock can drain buffers fast.

Indices barely moved as last week’s escalation was already priced.

2022 playbook: oil eased and risk assets bounced, but thin inventories later whipsawed prices. Next move hinges on the Strait of Hormuz.

AMD +5%. AI rally splits

Microsoft–AMD expand Azure partnership. First visible crack in single-vendor dependence on Nvidia.

Cross-correlation among large AI stocks slid from ~80% to ~20% since June. Investors now separate revenue-backed spend from debt-driven push.

Korea gets hit sooner, harder. Hyperscalers have cloud/ads/commerce buffers; memory suppliers like SK Hynix track AI demand directly. Kospi fell 4.9% the prior day.

Bitcoin $65,000, gold $4,027. Risk and safety rose together

The Clarity Act cleared a Senate committee, and spot Bitcoin ETFs saw $132.3M net inflows. Risk appetite held, but not into equities.

Divergent moves signal fragmentation, not a clear market direction.

Fed’s Waller stayed silent on July. Hike odds swung from 46.5% to 13% in a week, with only a “policy framework review” flagged.

Into Thursday premarket: what’s not fully priced

Alphabet lifted annual capex guide up to $190B; revenue and EPS expected to grow 20%+ this quarter. Yet Tesla has dropped after 3 of its last 4 reports.

10Y at 4.57%. Gasoline near $4/gal. Today’s $90 oil likely shows up in CPI with a lag.

Of 50 S&P 500 reporters so far, 88% beat estimates. Higher bars mean “good” can still sell off.

Bottom line

Oil points to escalation.

Semis point to a diversified AI cycle.

Crypto and gold together point to no single direction.

This week, markets parked direction on Alphabet and Tesla. For the bet to hold after Thursday’s print, results must not just be good, but clear the now higher bar.