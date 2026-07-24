젠슨 황 말한다: 중국 오픈모델 확산이 엔비디아 수요 키운다

Bullish

Jensen Huang: AI fear is noise, infra cycle just starting

Huang rejects AI doomsday talk and says the buildout is early. Open and closed models will co‑grow. China’s AI rise can’t be blocked. More models mean more tokens, more data centers, more GPUs.

- “AI apocalypse” is fiction. He calls for shifting from fear to safety and real deployment. Overregulating on singularity or simulation themes would slow the US, not protect it. Source: interview summary.

- Blocking China won’t work. China already produces top math and AI talent. The race isn’t who trains first, but who applies AI faster across industry and society. Source: interview summary.

- Chinese open models help Nvidia. Better, cheaper models expand usage, which lifts data center and GPU demand. Market selloffs after DeepSeek and Kimi were misreads. US firms should be allowed to use Chinese models with local fine‑tuning, guardrails, and access controls. Source: interview summary.

- Open and closed models grow together. Open models are a low‑cost onramp; many users then pay for higher performance and managed services like OpenAI and Anthropic. Generic tasks go external; sensitive IP, regulated data, and core intelligence stay in‑house. Nvidia’s Nemotron targets enterprises building their own, not head‑to‑head with OpenAI. Source: interview summary.

- Open source boosts AI security. Closing models creates single points of failure. Broadly distributed open models let global defenders find flaws and diversify defenses, similar to Linux. Regulate by application domain, not base tech: healthcare by medical rules, autonomy by traffic and safety; privacy and contracts via existing law. Source: interview summary.

- AI infra investment is early. Current real‑world deployment is small. Unlike legacy software, AI consumes compute per use and per token. Data centers are “intelligence factories.” Bottlenecks span GPUs, semis, HBM, packaging, fiber, power, land, and construction labor. He sees semiconductor capacity needing a 10× scale‑up over the next decade. Source: interview summary.

- Not a bubble yet. Overcapacity will arrive someday, but the next five years likely avoid a glut because physical constraints cap supply growth. Shortages today include GPUs, memory, packaging, power, land, builders, optics, and networking. Source: interview summary.

- From useful to profitable AI. Coding agents show clear ROI by augmenting high‑wage work. Nvidia is ready to spend hundreds of millions per year on AI services that raise productivity. Flywheel: AI use lifts productivity, boosts profits, and funds more AI. Tokens are compressed knowledge and reasoning; as models improve, token utility and economic value rise. Source: interview summary.

- AI automates tasks, not jobs. Repetitive sub‑tasks like call‑center answering will automate, while humans manage, evaluate, and solve edge cases. Radiologists’ goal is diagnosis and care, not only reading images. Productivity gains can expand addressable demand and headcount in fields like radiology, legal support, and AI infra manufacturing. Source: interview summary.

- Robots and agents next. “ChatGPT moment” for robotics is here: agents can infer steps like opening a drawer before storing an apple. Consumer‑useful robots could appear within three years. Agent era shifts compute to always‑on usage; trillions of specialized and general agents could run concurrently, demanding far larger compute infrastructure. Source: interview summary.

- US policy warning. Don’t rush broad AI restrictions based on extreme narratives or a short‑term “win China” frame. Policymakers should collect diverse views and move gradually. No need for government equity stakes in Nvidia; taxes, jobs, and shareholder value already align public benefit. He credits the focus on US manufacturing and chip supply chains, while warning against curbing AI diffusion in the name of protection. Source: interview summary.