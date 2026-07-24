AEON CEO hosts AMA on AI agent crypto payments July 24

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AEON CEO Eddie joins a Korean community AMA to explain how AEON links crypto payments with AI agents and real-world merchant settlement. The session is voice-based and includes live giveaways.

What AEON does

- AEON builds a payment layer for the Agentic Economy. AI agents can initiate services, pay on-chain, and settle with real-world merchants.

- Products cover online checkout, QR offline payments, subscriptions and auto-pay, and AI-initiated payments through AEON Pay, AEON Checkout, and AEON AI Payment.

- Reported scale: 2+ million users, 30 million monthly transactions, and connectivity to 50+ million merchants.

- Funding: $8 million pre-seed led by YZi Labs with participation from IDG Capital, HashKey Capital, and Alchemy Ventures in 2026.

Why it matters for crypto investors

- Bridges on-chain payments to off-chain settlement at scale, a key bottleneck for adoption.

- Positions for AI-agent driven commerce, expanding payment use cases beyond human-initiated transactions.

- Signals investor interest from notable funds at the pre-seed stage.

AMA details

- Time: July 24, 2026, 7:00 PM KST

- Format: Voice AMA in the “취미생활방” community

- Live airdrop during AMA

- Apple AirPods Pro 3 × 1

- Chicken × 5

- Coffee × 100

Official links

- Website

- X

- Telegram

Tags: #AEON #AEONPay