AEON CEO hosts AMA on AI agent crypto payments July 24
AEON CEO Eddie joins a Korean community AMA to explain how AEON links crypto payments with AI agents and real-world merchant settlement. The session is voice-based and includes live giveaways.
What AEON does
- AEON builds a payment layer for the Agentic Economy. AI agents can initiate services, pay on-chain, and settle with real-world merchants.
- Products cover online checkout, QR offline payments, subscriptions and auto-pay, and AI-initiated payments through AEON Pay, AEON Checkout, and AEON AI Payment.
- Reported scale: 2+ million users, 30 million monthly transactions, and connectivity to 50+ million merchants.
- Funding: $8 million pre-seed led by YZi Labs with participation from IDG Capital, HashKey Capital, and Alchemy Ventures in 2026.
Why it matters for crypto investors
- Bridges on-chain payments to off-chain settlement at scale, a key bottleneck for adoption.
- Positions for AI-agent driven commerce, expanding payment use cases beyond human-initiated transactions.
- Signals investor interest from notable funds at the pre-seed stage.
AMA details
- Time: July 24, 2026, 7:00 PM KST
- Format: Voice AMA in the “취미생활방” community
- Live airdrop during AMA
- Apple AirPods Pro 3 × 1
- Chicken × 5
- Coffee × 100
Official links
- Website
- X
- Telegram
Tags: #AEON #AEONPay