BancaStato integrates crypto trading via Sygnum and Avaloq platforms

Bullish

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BancaStato adds crypto to core banking. Clients trade inside the bank app and web.

The cantonal bank of Ticino partnered with Sygnum and Avaloq. Clients can buy, hold, and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and Litecoin in existing channels. Source: Sygnum and BancaStato announcement.

No new exchange app. A regional bank integrates digital assets into its banking stack. Custody stays off-balance sheet with Sygnum’s institutional setup. Avaloq connects the flow to core banking. Details: primary source documentation.

Why this matters

- Reduces onboarding friction for bank clients. No separate exchange account. Source.

- Addresses trust and compliance barriers via regulated custody and integration partners. Source.

- Keeps risk with clients. Supported assets remain volatile. Source.

Sygnum’s role

- Provides B2B crypto banking API, custody, and trading infrastructure. Banks avoid building from scratch. Source.

- Avaloq links services into BancaStato’s core system for in-app access. Source.

Scope and positioning

- This is a cantonal rollout, not a Swiss-wide program. Source.

- Asset list is conservative: BTC, ETH, SOL, LTC. Source.

What to watch

- Replicability to other banks using the same Sygnum–Avaloq model. Source.

- Client uptake within regulated channels versus retail exchanges and ETFs. Source.

Bottom line

Crypto distribution moves inside traditional banking. Less fanfare, more integration. Backed by custody, APIs, and core banking software. Source.