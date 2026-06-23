US Senate blocks Fed digital dollar rollout until 2030

**Senate Housing Bill Puts CBDC Ban in Place Until 2030**

A U.S. housing bill backed by the Senate now includes a clause blocking the Federal Reserve from launching a central bank digital currency before 2030.

The restriction transforms a long-standing crypto policy dispute into active legislation. By embedding the provision in a broader housing package, lawmakers tie CBDC rules to a bill with wider political support — making the issue bigger than a standalone crypto debate.

According to Congress.gov, the measure still needs to pass the full legislative process. Until then, it serves as a strong Senate signal rather than a final policy shift.

For traders, the move delays any Fed-issued digital dollar rollout, leaving more room for private dollar-backed stablecoins and bank-led tokenized deposit models to compete in payments.

CBDCs remain a fault line between Washington and the crypto sector. Supporters see modernization in payments, critics fear expanded state control and reduced relevance for private stablecoins.

Bitcoin and Ethereum markets may not react immediately, but the development adds a clear regulatory marker. Traders will watch it alongside macro flows, ETF activity, and liquidity signals across altcoins.

The key takeaway — crypto markets are increasingly policy-sensitive. Verified legislative updates like this help pinpoint where capital, institutions, and regulators will focus next.