Binance registers with India’s FIU-IND, preparing to resume legal operations
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Binance registers with India’s FIU-IND, clearing path to legal return
Binance registered with India’s Financial Intelligence Unit. This sets up a compliant route back into the market. Source: Binance announcement.
India has been a hard venue. Tax, compliance, and enforcement shape operations.
- Binance completed FIU-IND registration per its announcement.
- The move enables a return to legal operations in India.
- It signals a pragmatic phase where major platforms adapt to local rules.
For Binance, scale matters. Access to a top market requires formal approval.
For the sector, the model shifts. Big exchanges now register, comply, and engage with regulators, not bypass them.