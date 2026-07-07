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Binance registers with India’s FIU-IND, preparing to resume legal operations

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Binance registers with India’s FIU-IND, clearing path to legal return

Binance registered with India’s Financial Intelligence Unit. This sets up a compliant route back into the market. Source: Binance announcement.

India has been a hard venue. Tax, compliance, and enforcement shape operations.

Binance completed FIU-IND registration per its announcement.

The move enables a return to legal operations in India.

It signals a pragmatic phase where major platforms adapt to local rules.

For Binance, scale matters. Access to a top market requires formal approval.

For the sector, the model shifts. Big exchanges now register, comply, and engage with regulators, not bypass them.

Primary source: Binance.