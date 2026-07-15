Soft CPI pushes Bitcoin to $65,000 as analysts expect $70,000

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Bitcoin taps $65K as US CPI eases. Iran headlines fail to knock price.

Bitcoin (BTC) briefly pierced $65,000 on July 15. Softer US inflation eased Fed pressure, per Coinspeaker. The move came as fresh US–Iran strikes continued.

Fear is fading. The Iran risk premium is shrinking in spot. It’s migrating into options implied vol and put skew, per Coinspeaker.

Derivatives point to upside bias. Highest 24-hour BTC options volume printed at the $80,000 call strike, signaling downside hedging with upside positioning, per Coinspeaker.

Technicals turned up. An inverse H&S breakout targets north of $70K, per chart from @SuperBitcoinBro on X.

The contrast with June 2025 is stark. Then, BTC slid below $99,000 and over $1B in crypto liquidations hit in 24 hours, 95% from longs, per CNBC cited by Coinspeaker. This July, Iran-linked liquidations were modest.

South Korea flows matter. The KOSPI fell into a bear market, over 20% off its June peak. The latest rout showed a -5.66% intraday plunge, per @cryptorover on X.

SK Hynix is the swing factor. The stock ran ~233% YTD to a June 25 high, then dropped >34% by July 13. Its $26.5B Nasdaq ADR listing on July 10 sharpened the AI-demand debate, per Coinspeaker.

Rotation picked up on Upbit. Trading volume jumped 1,318% in 24 hours to $4.2B, per BeInCrypto cited by Coinspeaker. XRP outtraded BTC during the spike. Altcoin Season Index rose to 58. BTC dominance edged toward support.

Quality of flow is mixed. Korea’s FSS said 1.2M leveraged accounts were margin-called in the same window. Some crypto volume reflects forced selling proceeds recycled into coins, per Coinspeaker.

Policy heat persists. OFAC sanctioned multiple crypto wallets tied to Iran’s central bank; over $130M frozen, per @CryptoNewsHntrs on X.

The market’s question now: safe haven or exhaustion bid. Traders look desensitized to Middle East headlines, per BeInCrypto’s Darryn Pollock cited by Coinspeaker. Near-term support is real. Positioning could prove fragile if a fresh shock lifts oil and CPI.