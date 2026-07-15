Cooler US CPI lifts Bitcoin above $65,000 and revives risk appetite

Bullish

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Bitcoin reclaimed $65,000 after a cooler U.S. CPI. Risk-on tone returned. Arkham shows liquidations near $66,000.

Bitcoin reclaims $65k on cooler CPI; Arkham flags $66k liquidation cluster

- Price cleared $65k on macro relief.

- Overhead supply sits near $66k liquidations.

- Next check is whether buyers hold the retest.

This move has a clear catalyst, not just a candle. Cooler CPI flipped sentiment. The tape now tracks where liquidity sits and who gets squeezed.

Immediate liquidation levels cluster around $66,000 per Arkham. That pins a near-term battleground for stops and fills.

The read depends on who watches. Traders eye price and liquidity. Builders and compliance look at rules and infra. Both groups get a clean data point from Arkham’s tracked flows.

Context matters. The July 15 update lands after sessions driven by macro headlines, ETF flows, regulatory signals, and exchange product tweaks. Any credible signal touching those lanes draws flow.

Treat Arkham as a flows and market-structure source, not full charting. It shows visible moves and wallet behavior, not the entire TA picture. Source: Arkham.

Bottom line. The rebound adds one more data point on cycle placement. Hold above $65k, test the $66k liquidity pocket, and watch wallet flows, liquidity, ETFs, and exchanges for confirmation.

Edited by Samuel Rae.