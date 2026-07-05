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Glassnode reports investors accumulating Bitcoin despite recent market selloff

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**Glassnode: Bitcoin selling pressure meets quiet accumulation**

Bitcoin (BTC) has struggled on charts, but on-chain flows show resilience.

Glassnode’s latest Week Onchain report highlights pain among holders — yet signals that accumulation is quietly building.

The selloff left a majority of BTC supply underwater. More coins now sit at a loss than in profit. Still, multiple wallet cohorts are increasing holdings, showing patient investors are stepping in while sentiment stays weak.

Such setups often appear before recovery phases. Market mood remains cautious, but structurally, long-term holders are absorbing coins from short-term sellers.

Glassnode warns accumulation does not ensure a rebound. It only shows BTC moving to stronger hands willing to hold through volatility.

ETF outflows and risk aversion have weighed on prices, but on-chain data suggests demand has not vanished — it’s just shifting.

The “rebuild phase” may stay messy. Sideways moves and retests are likely as ownership consolidates. The key metric: whether accumulation continues if BTC revisits pressure zones. Persistent buying and stable ETF flows could help form a base.

If that slows and underwater holders send coins to exchanges, sentiment may turn quickly.

For now, Glassnode’s tone is constructive — not euphoric. The network shows strain, but not capitulation. Hidden buyers remain active beneath the surface.