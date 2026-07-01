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Bitcoin developers discuss BIP-110 restricting block space to payments and transfers

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Bitcoin developers are debating BIP-110. The proposal would filter non-payment transactions on Bitcoin.

It targets “on-chain spam” and keeps block space for payments and P2P transfers. Ordinals and Runes could be impacted. It’s not a hard fork. It’s under discussion on the BIPs repo. Bitcoin BIPs GitHub Repository

Payment purists say block space is for value transfer. Inscriptions distract from that purpose. Congestion can push fees up and slow confirmations. Bitcoin BIPs GitHub Repository

Open block-space supporters point to permissionlessness. Valid, fee-paying transactions shouldn’t be censored. More activity builds a fee market as block subsidies decline. Miners rely more on fees over time. Bitcoin BIPs GitHub Repository

Some estimates say inscriptions drive a large share of current traffic. That keeps the question alive: who gets block space when it’s scarce? Bitcoin BIPs GitHub Repository

Key caveat: BIP-110 is not policy. Bitcoin’s process is slow and conservative. Many ideas never ship. The debate itself shapes how users, miners, and devs view the network. Bitcoin BIPs GitHub Repository

For investors, watch confirmations across several fronts. Spot demand, exchange flows, derivatives, and macro mood. Signals matter more when they align. Bitcoin BIPs GitHub Repository