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US Bitcoin ETFs record net inflows as BlackRock IBIT drives demand

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US spot Bitcoin ETFs post net inflows as demand returns

Fresh net inflows hit US spot Bitcoin ETFs, per Farside. Buyers are showing up again while supply worries ease.

IBIT from BlackRock led interest. Flows give a quick read on institutional appetite.

US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw net inflows according to Farside.

BlackRock’s IBIT was a key driver in the latest print.

Positive flows add a demand buffer as supply pressure cools per the same dataset.

Why it matters now

ETF creations don’t set price alone. But they can offset supply hitting exchanges. When issuers pull in cash, traders see near‑real‑time demand on the Farside tracker.

IBIT’s size makes it a bellwether. Strong IBIT prints imply traditional allocators remain active despite recent volatility in the flow tape.

What to watch next

Follow‑through across multiple issuers, not just IBIT on Farside.

Consistency over the next sessions to confirm a trend in daily data.

Caveat

Flows can reverse. Treat today’s inflow as one data point and track whether follow‑up prints confirm direction via the source dashboard.

Source: Farside Investors ETF flow dashboard.