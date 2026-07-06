Bullish

Bitcoin rises for fifth day as weak jobs data fuels rate-cut bets

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**Bitcoin holds 5‑day winning streak amid softer U.S. data**

Bitcoin (BTC) closed higher for five straight days, trading near **$61,400**, up **0.2% in 24 hours** and **4.6% over the week**, according to CoinGecko. The move follows weaker‑than‑expected U.S. payroll data and a pullback in Treasury yields.

The **U.S. BLS** reported just **57,000** new jobs in June, about half of forecasts. April and May figures were revised lower by **74,000**. After the data, **CME FedWatch** odds for a September rate cut fell from **65% to 50%**, the **U.S. Dollar Index** slipped, and gold jumped 8% to **$4,200**. Bitcoin outperformed, rising nearly **10%** from a **$58,000** low.

The **BTC–DXY correlation** averaged **–0.85** this year, stronger than gold’s link to the dollar. Sentiment had dropped to **11** (extreme fear), and the **realized profit/loss ratio** hit its lowest level since 2022 — a typical capitulation setup. BTC’s **53% drawdown** left room for a rebound versus gold’s 30% correction.

Charts now show BTC above the **$61,000 midband**, with support defended near **$60,000–61,000**. MarketWatch data confirm a **4.5%** weekly rise.

**Bull case:** macro tailwinds stay, BTC could test **$67,000** soon.

**Base case:** sideways between **$61,000–64,000** amid cautious positioning.

**Bear case:** a hawkish macro surprise drags BTC below **$60,000**, breaking trend support.

The **200‑week SMA** remains a structural anchor for longer‑term positioning.

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**Bitcoin Hyper raises $33M as traders seek next BTC‑linked play**

As BTC’s market cap nears **$1.2 trillion**, new entrants turn to early‑stage projects like **Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER)**, a proposed **Bitcoin Layer‑2** using **Solana Virtual Machine (SVM)** integration.

The network aims for sub‑second finality, low fees, and direct BTC bridging via a *Decentralized Canonical Bridge*. The **presale raised $32.9 million** at **$0.0137 per token**, offering staking for participants.