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Bitget Wallet reports 100 million users globally

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Bitget Wallet says it has surpassed 100 million users worldwide, per a company release. The claim puts the wallet distribution fight back in focus as platforms rush to own the first screen. Chainwire press release.

Bitget Wallet claims 100M users; wallet distribution race heats up

Treat this as a company claim. User counts differ by definition. Downloads, registered, active, retained. Not the same metric. Keep that caveat.

Bitget Wallet reports 100M global users source.

The release highlights growth in swaps, dApp browsing, and non-custodial onboarding source.

Wallet distribution remains a key battleground for consumer access.

Wallets now sit closer to on-chain activity than many exchanges. If a wallet simplifies swaps, dApps, and payments, it becomes the main interface. Not just storage. It can direct user flow across the stack.

Market read. Don’t treat this as a guaranteed price signal. It’s a data point about access and positioning. The confirmed item is the company’s 100M claim. The rest needs follow-through.

What to watch next:

- Follow-up disclosures or filings from Bitget Wallet source

- On-chain usage trends and retention indicators

- Competitive wallet moves or integrations

- Shifts in swap volumes and dApp traffic originating from wallets

- Any regulatory responses tied to non-custodial onboarding

Context moves slower than headlines. A source-backed update helps, but it doesn’t remove liquidity or execution risk. The signal will be whether metrics and market behavior keep trending, or fade after the first pass of attention.