Bitget Wallet reports 100 million users globally
Bitget Wallet says it has surpassed 100 million users worldwide, per a company release. The claim puts the wallet distribution fight back in focus as platforms rush to own the first screen. Chainwire press release.
Bitget Wallet claims 100M users; wallet distribution race heats up
Treat this as a company claim. User counts differ by definition. Downloads, registered, active, retained. Not the same metric. Keep that caveat.
- Bitget Wallet reports 100M global users source.
- The release highlights growth in swaps, dApp browsing, and non-custodial onboarding source.
- Wallet distribution remains a key battleground for consumer access.
Wallets now sit closer to on-chain activity than many exchanges. If a wallet simplifies swaps, dApps, and payments, it becomes the main interface. Not just storage. It can direct user flow across the stack.
Market read. Don’t treat this as a guaranteed price signal. It’s a data point about access and positioning. The confirmed item is the company’s 100M claim. The rest needs follow-through.
What to watch next:
- Follow-up disclosures or filings from Bitget Wallet source
- On-chain usage trends and retention indicators
- Competitive wallet moves or integrations
- Shifts in swap volumes and dApp traffic originating from wallets
- Any regulatory responses tied to non-custodial onboarding
Context moves slower than headlines. A source-backed update helps, but it doesn’t remove liquidity or execution risk. The signal will be whether metrics and market behavior keep trending, or fade after the first pass of attention.