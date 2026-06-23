BitMine increases Ethereum holdings to 5.67 million tokens

**BitMine Boosts ETH Treasury to 5.67M Tokens**

BitMine Immersion Technologies reported holding **5.67 million** ETH, with combined crypto and cash reserves of **$10.7 billion**.

The move adds weight to the corporate Ethereum treasury narrative. Until recently, balance-sheet crypto exposure was dominated by BTC. BitMine’s scale shows ETH now shares that spotlight.

Tom Lee’s backing keeps the company’s strategy visible to both crypto-native and traditional investors. Large ETH holdings make BitMine a key focal point for those tracking institutional accumulation.

For traders, the numbers matter — 5.67M ETH is a significant share of supply. Such size can magnify upside in rallies, but also raise volatility risk when ETH weakens.

The update comes as Bitcoin, Ethereum and major altcoins trade near sensitive levels, with institutional flows, policy shifts and regulated access shaping market structure.

Source: BitMine via PR Newswire