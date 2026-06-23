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Polymarket secures US Bundesliga prediction market partnership

**Polymarket secures U.S. Bundesliga prediction market deal**

Polymarket has signed a multi-year agreement to become the official U.S. prediction market partner for the Bundesliga.

Digital and social content will link directly to match predictions and tradable markets, expanding reach beyond crypto-native audiences.

The partnership marks a push into mainstream sports and media, giving Polymarket a recognizable league brand and potential new user base outside of crypto circles.

Prediction markets are increasingly seen as a clear consumer use case in crypto — turning sports, politics, and culture into tradable outcomes.

For traders, the deal underscores growing institutional involvement and the split between global prediction markets and regulated U.S. operations. Legal structure, market listings, and data rights will be critical in this expansion.

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum remain driven by macro flows and ETF activity, while altcoins face scrutiny over utility and liquidity. This verified sports partnership gives the sector a tangible adoption signal amid broader market-structure shifts.

Source: PR Newswire