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CFTC sues Kentucky to assert federal control over prediction markets

**CFTC sues Kentucky over prediction market regulation**

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has taken Kentucky regulators to federal court. The agency seeks to block state enforcement against Kalshi and Polymarket.

CFTC argues event contracts are federally regulated derivatives, not gambling products under state law. If states win, platforms face fragmented compliance. If the CFTC wins, national oversight becomes clearer but more centralized.

Prediction markets trade contracts on real-world outcomes — elections, economic data, sports events. Their relevance to crypto is growing due to **on-chain** operations, stablecoin settlement, and retail participation. Polymarket has attracted crypto users for turning public narratives into tradable markets.

This case mirrors wider disputes affecting stablecoins, DeFi, and staking — where markets evolve faster than regulations.

If the CFTC prevails, event contracts may fall firmly under federal market rules. A Kentucky win could inspire other states to challenge platforms.

Short-term price impacts are minimal. Long term, the ruling will shape how quickly prediction markets expand and how they’re structured.

Full coverage here: federal court filings and reporting.