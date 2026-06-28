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Chainlink adds 6,100 new wallet addresses in two days

**Chainlink posts strongest 2-day network growth of 2026**

Over 6,100 new wallet addresses joined the Chainlink network in just two days — the highest two-day growth this year.

Santiment flagged the surge as a notable on-chain signal amid thin liquidity and fragile Bitcoin direction. Traders are watching flows, wallet activity, derivatives positioning, and official ecosystem updates more closely in this environment.

Address growth is viewed as an adoption metric, but not a direct trigger for buying pressure. Analysts caution against linking the spike to a guaranteed LINK rally.

The growth could stem from wallet splitting, incentive programs, or application activity. Verification through Santiment and Etherscan remains key before treating this as a market-moving event.

In the current uncertain tape, institutional flows, on-chain movements, and support levels can quickly shape narratives and price reactions.