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Citi lowers Bitcoin forecast to $82,000 amid falling ETF inflows

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**Citi cuts Bitcoin target to $82K amid weak ETF flows**

Citi has lowered its 12‑month Bitcoin target to **$82,000** from **$112,000**, citing negative ETF flows and slower US regulation. The bank also cut its Ether target to **$2,240**.

The revision signals weakening institutional demand. Citi now assumes **zero net ETF inflows** over the next year, down from a previous $10 billion projection — a direct hit to Bitcoin’s demand model.

During the ETF launch phase, inflows fueled institutional narratives and price support. Now that flows are turning negative, the same mechanism amplifies downside pressure. Analysts are cutting forecasts not just on price moves but on reduced structural demand.

ETF products were meant to bridge traditional finance and crypto exposure. With that bridge weakening, markets must rely more on on-chain investors, treasury buyers, and long‑term holders — an inherently more volatile base.

For traders, Citi’s downgrade underlines a clear message: **Bitcoin needs new catalysts**. Possible triggers include improved macro conditions, revived ETF inflows, or renewed long‑term accumulation. Until then, momentum recovery may remain limited.

Full report on Reuters.