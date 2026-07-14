Coinbase acquires Opyn team in 2025; Ribbon, Lyra, Dopex rebrand

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Options protocols update

Opyn -> Got hit with a fine in 2023 for unregistered derivatives trading and was pretty much dead until Coinbase acqui-hired the team in 2025.

Ribbon -> Rebranded to Aevo in 2023 and pivoted.

Lyra -> Rebranded as Derive.

Dopex -> Rebranded as Stryke.

If you’re curious about the businesses they used to run, you can check out a piece I wrote earlier..

https://blog.chainlight.io/patch-thursday-exploring-latent-risks-of-on-chain-options-exchanges-part-2-100e205117d6