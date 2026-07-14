Coinbase acquires Opyn team in 2025; Ribbon, Lyra, Dopex rebrand
1 min
Options protocols update
Opyn -> Got hit with a fine in 2023 for unregistered derivatives trading and was pretty much dead until Coinbase acqui-hired the team in 2025.
Ribbon -> Rebranded to Aevo in 2023 and pivoted.
Lyra -> Rebranded as Derive.
Dopex -> Rebranded as Stryke.
If you’re curious about the businesses they used to run, you can check out a piece I wrote earlier..
https://blog.chainlight.io/patch-thursday-exploring-latent-risks-of-on-chain-options-exchanges-part-2-100e205117d6