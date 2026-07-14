Starknet community drafts user-owned AI memory protocol with capability tokens

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Starknet draft proposes user-owned AI memory with capability tokens

Starknet community posts a user-owned memory protocol for AI agents. Access is scoped, temporary, and auditable.

The draft is public on community.starknet.io. It asks for feedback and focuses on short‑lived capability tokens.

A user-owned memory protocol for AI agents is proposed on Starknet source.

Design centers on scoped, temporary, auditable access via capability tokens source.

Goal is more user control over AI-agent data source.

Why this matters. Starknet sits in active market threads. Traders track liquidity and risk. Builders evaluate deployability. Compliance teams assess operational changes.

It shifts attention from token moves to mechanics. Who can use it. How safe it is. Whether incentives hold.

The Starknet angle is the mechanism. Security risk maps to dependencies and user protection. If productized, the questions are access and liquidity. If governed, can the idea survive implementation.

This is concrete, not sentiment. If it gains traction, user data access patterns on Starknet could change.

Risk side is clear. A proposal is not adoption. It needs support, users, and integrations source.

Watch follow-up signals:

Developer feedback on the draft community thread.

Exchange support and wallet adoption if productized.

Regulatory response to user-held AI memory.

Liquidity or usage data once pilots start.

Edited by Samuel Rae.