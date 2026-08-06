Crypto veterans turn lessons into next‑phase careers

They say not to regret the time you spent in crypto — think of it as practice. Anyway, aside from that part, the piece is good, and it’s not that long.

“If you’re losing faith, don’t regret the time you spent in crypto… use it as fuel to move in a new direction. Take all the lessons that happened 10x faster than in other fields, and point your exponentially upgraded self toward whatever fascinates you. Crypto has honed you into an analytical machine. It’s given you real-time market feedback on your theories about the future. It’s also taught you about greed, psychology, economics, and macro and micro forces. That knowledge applies everywhere.

Now the world moves like a memecoin chart. Crypto was never the final destination. It was our training ground for what comes next.”

https://x.com/redphone/status/2085070966279884972