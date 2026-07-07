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Dogecoin developers released Core 1.14.8 with remote code execution fixes
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Dogecoin Core 1.14.8 ships critical security fixes, including RCE patches.
Dogecoin released Core v1.14.8 focused on security and stability. Full notes are on GitHub.
- Developers delivered Core 1.14.8 with critical security patches GitHub release notes.
- Vulnerabilities addressed include remote code execution fixes GitHub release notes.
- Focus is maintenance that hardens nodes and the network GitHub release notes.
Traders may see limited immediate price impact. The update strengthens network resilience over time GitHub.
Source: Dogecoin Core v1.14.8 release.