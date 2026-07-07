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Jul 7, 2026 upd. 8 Jul
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Dogecoin developers released Core 1.14.8 with remote code execution fixes

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Dogecoin Core 1.14.8 ships critical security fixes, including RCE patches.

Dogecoin released Core v1.14.8 focused on security and stability. Full notes are on GitHub.

Traders may see limited immediate price impact. The update strengthens network resilience over time GitHub.

Source: Dogecoin Core v1.14.8 release.