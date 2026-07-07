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Dogecoin developers released Core 1.14.8 with remote code execution fixes

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Dogecoin Core 1.14.8 ships critical security fixes, including RCE patches.

Dogecoin released Core v1.14.8 focused on security and stability. Full notes are on GitHub.

Developers delivered Core 1.14.8 with critical security patches GitHub release notes.

Vulnerabilities addressed include remote code execution fixes GitHub release notes.

Focus is maintenance that hardens nodes and the network GitHub release notes.

Traders may see limited immediate price impact. The update strengthens network resilience over time GitHub.

Source: Dogecoin Core v1.14.8 release.