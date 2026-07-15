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DSCVR hosts a voice AMA today at 10:00 PM with co‑founder Rick in the Hobby Room. The team will cover its AI Web3 intelligence push, Agent Skills, and the DS token airdrop and TGE.

DSCVR started as an on‑chain social platform. It is expanding into an AI‑powered Web3 intelligence hub that ties market data, community signals, and on‑chain activity.

AI Discovery and AI Tracker surface relevant projects, communities, and market insights. The goal is Web3 social infra where users own their data and social graph, and get credit for content and community work.

Early users and contributors are in line for a DS token airdrop. TGE is in preparation.