DSCVR cancels flawed AMA draw and updates winners list

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DSCVR X Hobby AMA posts winner correction and final list

DSCVR apologized for confusion in AMA prize draws and issued a corrected winner list.

The team said the draw used a random program, but parallel AMAs and higher volume caused an error during final verification. One affected pizza prize was canceled and reassigned to the earliest eligible form submitter. DSCVR will tighten audit steps and attach draw videos in future AMAs.

Key changes

- Pizza prize: @coin_oppa canceled. Awarded to @hellowbamboo as earliest eligible submitter.

- Chicken prizes: 20 winners confirmed.

- Coffee prizes: 100 winners listed, including duplicates corrected in verification.

Payout

- Rewards will be sent on 7/23 via the Coupony bot.

Sources

- Official DSCVR AMA winners post on DSCVR social channel

- Organizer statement inside the same post on draw method, audit issue, and fix