Uniswap activates v4 fee switch to buy and burn UNI

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Uniswap governance activated the v4 protocol fee switch, increasing protocol revenue and channeling collected fees into UNI buy-and-burn via TokenJar contracts instead of direct distributions to tokenholders.

Proposal 100 passed with about 46.6 million votes in favor and approximately 1.27 million against. The mechanism allocates around one-sixth of swap fees to TokenJar contracts, which purchase and burn UNI.

Daily protocol revenue rose to roughly $325,000 from a prior run rate near $114,000. Activation covers Ethereum, Arbitrum, Base, BNB Chain, Polygon, OP Mainnet, and Robinhood Chain.

UNI holders do not receive fee distributions. The design focuses on token supply reduction and protocol value capture.

Further details: the official Governance platform.

TL;DR

Uniswap governance enabled the v4 protocol fee switch.

Collected fees route to TokenJar contracts to buy and burn UNI.

Protocol revenue increased, with no direct fee distributions to UNI holders.

Why The Fee Switch Matters

The fee switch addresses a long-running issue: how UNI captures value from Uniswap’s activity. Uniswap balanced LP incentives, legal considerations, and market structure when designing revenue capture. Activation signals a shift from theory to an operational value-capture model for v4 pools.

Burn Versus Distribution

Fees fund UNI buybacks and burns, removing tokens from circulation and potentially improving token economics through lower supply. This differs from paying holders income and changes economic and regulatory implications. UNI holders are not receiving swap fees; value accrues through buybacks and burns, not dividends or staking rewards.

Implications For LPs

Fee switches raise concerns about LP returns and liquidity migration. Notes indicate LP yields are not reduced because the protocol fee is additive to swap fees. Markets will monitor liquidity depth, routing quality, and LP behavior as incentives evolve amid DEX competition.

v4 Context And Multi-Chain Scope

Uniswap v4 introduces flexible hooks and customizable pool logic, which shapes how the fee mechanism operates across varied pool designs and execution paths. The multi-chain rollout spans major Layer 2s and newer environments, broadening the revenue base and complicating cross-chain reporting of revenue, liquidity, and volume.

Testing UNI’s Economics

Key metrics to track: sustained protocol revenue, liquidity resilience, burn magnitude relative to supply, possible expansion of the mechanism, and changes in user or LP behavior. The activation provides a clearer value-capture narrative for UNI while setting a governance benchmark. The test: scaling burns without impairing the liquidity that underpins Uniswap’s utility.

Source: Uniswap governance materials and protocol revenue data. See Governance for documents.